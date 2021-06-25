Did you know these Bollywood celebs belong to a royal family?

The Bollywood film industry has people coming from all walks of life. Some outsiders, most from film families and some from abroad. There are some celebs, however, who belong to a royal family. Who left their luxurious life to follow their passion. Here is a list of





Bhagyashree - The actress who became an overnight sensation with 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' opposite Salman Khan, Bhagyashree belongs to the royal family of Sangli. Her father Madhavrao Patwardhan was a king of this Maratha dynasty.





Aditi Rao Hydari - Aditi, who is known for her amazing beauty and acting skills, belongs to the royal family of Hyderabad. Her maternal grandfather J. Rameshwar Rao ruled the Wanaparthy region of Telangana.





Irrfan Khan - One of the most brilliant actors of Bollywood, the late Irrfan Khan was born in the Tonk village of Jaipur that had royal connections. His mother was a descendant of the Tonk Hakim family.





Sagarika Ghatge - The Chak De girl Sagarika enjoys a royal lineage. She is the descendant of Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur and is connected to Kolhapur’s royal Kahal family.