Did you know these Bollywood celebs had married their fans?

Every fan at some point has dreamt of marrying their idol or favorite star. For some lucky people, this dream came true. Here are some Bollywood celebs who married their fans.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra - One of the most adorable couples, Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in November 2009. Raj, a businessman, was an admirer of Shilpa's acting and her enthusiasm for fitness.

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene - Just like millions, doctor Nene was also a die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit. They got married in 1999 after seeing each other for three months.

Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva - Priyanka had confessed that she was a fan of Vivek's acting and admitted being a fan. They tied the knot in October 2010.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano - Saira had confessed on multiple occasions that she was the biggest fan of Dilip Kumar. The two tied the knot on October 1966, when she was 22 and Kumar, was 44.