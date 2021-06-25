Did you know these celebrities are still good friends after their break up

Bollywood is all about romance and friendships not just in reel but also in real life. There have been numerous relationships between actors that broke because of something or the other. Here is a list of celebrities who are still great friends after their break up-





Deepika and Ranbir- Deepika and Ranbir started dating right after their first movie, things even became serious between them as Deepika got a tattoo of ‘RK' on her neck, but the couple broke up after Ranbir fell for Katrina. Now, both of them are great friends and even go on trips together.





Katrina and Salman- Katrina and Salman were together for five years, and this couple definitely gave some major relationship goals. After five years of dating, they decided to part ways. But even today, both of them still stand for each other.





Bipasha and Dino- They were dating in their modelling days back in the 90’s. After sometime they broke up but now they are good friends, Dino even attended Bipasha's wedding reception.





Shahid and Priyanka- Their affair was not so serious and they never really opened up about it in public but they broke up when Priyanka went to Hollywood. Today they are great friends and wish nothing but happiness for each other.





Hrithik and Sussanne- They were considered as a power couple of B-town and the announcement of their separation literally broke everyone's heart. Their wedding lasted for about 17 years they have two kids. However even after separation, they share a cordial relationship and are friends with each other.

I wonder if this kind of modernization and openness in relationships is possible in a world like ours or is this just limited to the industry.







