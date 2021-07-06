Did you know these celebrity couples took the path of co parenting to give their children a happy environment.

Recently Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation, they also announced that they'll be co parenting their son.

I think it's because you can end being a husband or a wife to someone but you can't end being parents to your children, and this is the main reason why couples take the path of co parenting. These celebrity couples not only took the path of co parenting but are also doing their parts absolutely fine.





Konkona Sen Sharma- Ranveer Shorey : The couple got married in 2010 and later became proud parents of a son named Haroon in 2011. However in February 2020, they announced their divorce but now Haroon has two homes as they are co-parenting him.





Arjun Rampal- Mehr Jesia: Arjun and Mehr ended their marriage in 2019 after 21 years, but continued to co-parent their children.





Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan: Despite ending their marriage of 14 years, the couple still goes on family vacations with their children. They both have set a perfect example of co parenting.

Do you know any other couple who are co parenting their children and are not in this list?