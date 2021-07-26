Did you know these celebs had dated cricketers?

Bollywood and Cricket have had a long relationship. Both forms provide entertainment to the masses and are super popular in this country. So it's obvious for people from both these fields to cross lives. So here are some actresses who dated cricketers.





Neena Gupta - Neena Gupta fell in love with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards and gave birth to a daughter Masaba Gupta. Neena and Vivian never got married.





Kim Sharma - Kim Sharma dated all-rounder Yuvraaj Singh for a long time before they parted ways. Yuvraj is now married to actress Hazel Keech while Kim is currently dating tennis player Leander Paes.





Amrita Singh - Not many know but Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh dated Ravi Shashtri during the late 80s. But they decided to split after Shashtri wanted Amrita to quit work after marriage.





Isha Sharvani - Isha Sharvani reportedly dated bowler Zaheer Khan before the couple decided to split. Zaheer later married Sagarika Ghatge.