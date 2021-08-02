  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Anonymous Movie & Show Recommendations, What to watch

Did you know these Disney characters showed mental health disorders?

We all grew up watching Disney movies, enjoying the animated characters, but never really realised that they are portraying mental health disorders. Here, I am mentioning a few of them. Let us know your thoughts.


Beauty and the Beast

Beauty: Stockholm disease, where the victim starts bonding with the captor.


Frozen

Elsa: Avoidant Personality Disorder; is characterised by social discomfort and interpersonal contact.


Coco

Mama Coco: Alzheimer's, where the person's memory gets destroyed along with other mental functions.


Finding Nemo

Dory: Anxiety and PTSD. Anxiety creates overwhelming feelings of worry, fear, anxiety that can disrupt one's normal life. PTSD is a disorder defined by a failure to recover from a traumatic event.


Alice in Wonderland

Alice: Schizophrenia. This affects a person's thinking or feeling or behavioural ability. 
Like
Comment
Share

More posts like this



add
Notifications