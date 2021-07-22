Did you know these famous Bollywood stars were also child actors?
These actors did their Bollywood debut as child artists and it proves that they had acting in their blood and they were just born to do it.
Here is a short list of our favorite Bollywood celebs who started as child artists.
- Aamir Khan aka Mr. Perfectionist made his debut with the multi-starrer musical super hit of 1973 Yaadon ki Baarat.
- Sridevi was a legend and she began acting when she was just four years old in south movies.
- Imran Khan made his debut as a child artist in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.
- Alia Bhat made her debut with the 1999 film Sangharsh. Alia played the younger version of Preity Zinta and looked extremely adorable in it.
- Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather, Prakash gave him a dance sequence in the film Aasha in 1980 when he was just 6 years old.
- Before SOTY, Sana Saeed made her on screen presence first time as the 8 year old daughter of Shahrukh Khan and Rani Mukherji, named Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
- Fatima Sana Sheikh reel life Geeta Phogat is the cute little girl named Bharti from movie Chachi 420.