Did You Know That These Indian Web Series Are Just Desi Version Of These Foreign Shows?

The rise of OTT platforms have opened up an opportunity for India to experiment and explore with different genres of content. Even though we witnessed original shows like Mirzapur and Sacred Games, the trend of adapting foreign shows in India still continues. This is actually not a bad thing because some of these shows are adapted in such a way that the storyline is still kept alive while making it desi enough for the Indian audience to connect.

1.Sushmita Sen plays the lead role in Aarya streaming on Disnep+ Hotstar which is an Indian version of Penoz, a dutch series. The story focuses on Aarya, the mother of Aditya Sareen who sneaks his father’s pistol to his school. After Aarya gets to know about this, she confronts her husband about his drug business who is shot dead outside their house soon after their confrontation. Aarya decides to enter the drug business herself and put an end to the grave danger on her children once and for all.

2.Criminal Justice starring names like Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi and Jackie Shroff is adapted from an award winning BBC British series with the same name. HBO’s ‘The Night of’ is also adapted from the same British series. The Indian version currently has two seasons streaming on Disnep+ Hotstar, and Pankaj Tripathi plays the lead role in the second season. The show and it’s stellar cast was appreciated by the audience.

3.Amazon Prime’s Mind The Malhotras - The show starring Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar revolves around the lives of a couple, the Malhotras, who turns toward therapy to solve their relationship issues while raising their kids. The show is adapted from a comedy series of Israel, La Famiglia.