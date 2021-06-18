Did You Know That These Popular Bollywood Movies Were Based On True Stories and Real Life Events?

Bollywood movies that are based on real life stories are always an interesting watch, especially when these movies are directed by the top directors of the industry. These are my top 3 favourite Bollywood movies which were inspired by true events but the makers tweaked some the details of the stories to not offend anyone.





1.Special 26(2013) - Neeraj Pandey’s Special 26 is about a group of men who impersonates to be CBI officers and execute tax raids. The show is based on 1987 Opera House heist lead by A.K Vardhan/Ajay Singh who was played by Akshay Kumar in the movie.





2.Gangs of Wasseypur(2012) - Anurag Kashyap’s two-part movie starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and many other talented actors is based on the true story of Coal Mafia in Bihar-Jharkhand.





3.Raman Raghav 2.0(2016) - Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 is based on the real life of serial killer Ramanna who terrorised Mumbai in 1960s. Even though the movie is not set in the 1960s, it focuses on the story of the serial killer Raman and the investigating officer Raghavan.





Comment down below your favourite Bollywood movie inspired by real life events!