Did you know Tom Hiddleston's Loki Episode 6 has a touch of Bollywood?

Highly trending Marvel's Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston has a touch of Bollywood. Yes, you heard that right. Are you having questions like what, where, and how?

At the beginning of the episode, there are many voices that can be heard, overlaying from different timelines. There you can hear a Bollywoodish Punjabi tune overlapping over other sounds, that tune is from the song Swag Saha Nahi Jaye from the film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi starring Sonakshi Sinha. At the final credits, they mentioned it.

This made me so excited and happy! What are your thoughts?