Did you know Twinkle Khanna look at her acting career as a 'necessity'

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar in 2001 and have 2 children, a girl and a boy. The actress turned author had only worked in a handful of movies. She was not considered as a successful actress. Recently, the author revealed that she looked at her acting career as a necessity and not something that she was passionate about.

Twinkle said, " I really didn't want to become an actress. It was out of necessity, I had a single mom and she was providing for everyone."

Twinkle's parents got separated in 1982 and hence her mom was a single mother earning for Twinkle as well as her sister, Rinke Khanna.