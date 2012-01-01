Did you know Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan is getting launched by Karan Johar in Bollywood?

Some of you must have already guessed by her last name, Dhawan, that she is related to director David Dhawan and actor Varun Dhawan. Anjini Dhawan is the niece of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who was also launched by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in 2012 with Student Of The Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. The aspiring actress is also hoping for to get launched in a big-budget movie under the prestigious Dharma banner like her uncle and if we were to believe the reports, her dream is finally coming true.





We might not see the young lady getting papped outside her gym like her best friend Khushi Kapoor a lot but she has already made a name for herself in the social media world. With a following of over 160K on Instagram, Anjini is not new to the attention and fame that comes with entering the glamorous industry. According to reports, the social media influencer has already started preparing for her big Bollywood debut by learning classical and western dance. It is also reported that she has already received four to five offers but she has not accepted any of them yet. If everything goes as planned, the audience can see Anjini on the silver screen by the end of 2022.





What are your thoughts on Karan Johar launching yet another privileged kid?