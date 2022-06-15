Did you know Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma live in a rented house?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are two of the biggest superstars of our country in their respective fields. While Virat has done wonders for himself in his cricketing career, Anushka isn't far behind with producing movies and starring in movies like PK, Sultan who have grossed over 200,300cr on the box office. But a fun fact of the couple is that they live in a rented house and apparently pay around 15lakh as rent. The apartment is in Mumbai and the couple have been staying there for a while. They have a property in Mumbai worth 34cr but live in this sea facing apartment.



