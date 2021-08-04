Did you know that Vishal Bhardwaj wanted to become a cricketer?

Legendary filmmaker, writer and composer Vishal Bhardwaj turn 56 today. This multi-talented personality has won several National Film Awards in four different categories. The man behind some of the most powerful films like 'Omkara', 'Haider', 'Maqbool' and '7 Khoon Maaf' would not be who he is today had things turned out differently for him.





Vishal's family moved to Meerut when he was in school. He played cricket for Uttar Pradesh's under-19 team and was really good at it. Vishal had dreams of becoming a cricketer and represent India but things didn't go as planned as a day before a tournament he broke his thumb during a practice session. This meant that he could not play cricket anymore and then decided not to pursue cricket.





Vishal was always into music and one thing led to another, and soon he was composing music for Bollywood films. Rest is history. But can you imagine Vishal Bhardwaj playing cricket? It would have been a loss for Bollywood.