Did you know what these celebrities did before joining Bollywood?

Achieving success is never easy in Bollywood, especially for outsiders. Many do odd jobs before bagging a role in a film. Here are some celebs who did different jobs before they joined the film industry.

Boman Irani - The actor who gave us several iconic characters to love and hate, was working as a waiter in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. He was also managing his mother's bakery shop while doing photography as a hobby. He ventured into acting at the age of 35.

Amitabh Bachchan - The legendary actor used to work as a freight broker at a shipping company. He also revealed in KBC that he worked briefly in a mining company. And we all know how his dream of becoming a radio jockey was shattered after he was rejected for nothing having a good voice.

Ranveer Singh - One of the most popular Bollywood actors right now, used to work for a few years as a copywriter in advertising agencies like O&M and J. Walter Thompson. He later tried to assist directors but left it to pursue acting.

Akshay Kumar - Khiladi Kumar did a number of jobs before becoming an actor. He was a chef and waiter in Bangkok. He later also worked as a travel agent and a martial arts teacher briefly. Akshay eventually got modeling assignments which opened acting doors for him.