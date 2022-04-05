Did you know which was the First cinema Theatre to be established in India?

With time, we started enjoying the luxury or rather the option to watch movies either in Theatre or on OTT.

But, do you know how the first theatre came into existence in India?

Over a century ago, Jamshedji Framji Madan established the Elphinstone Picture Palace in Calcutta (Kolkata today), the first of its kind in India in 1907. It was located in 5 /1 Chowringhee Place. The small theatre encapsulated all the glitz and glamour of the film industry and created magic with a single screen and a projector. The date of this conversion is unknown. In this theatre father of actor Uttam Kumar used to run the projector. Although the condition of the cinema worsened over the decades, it never lost its charm. The cinema hall was eventually named Minerva Cinema and later re-christened Chaplin Cinema. Unfortunately the building was demolished by the Calcutta Municipal Corporation 2013 after being non-functional for several years.