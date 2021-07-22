Did You Know Why Shefali Shah Was Hesitant About Signing Dil Dhadakne Do?

The blockbuster hit ‘ Dil Dhadakne Do ‘ is one of the most entertaining family drama ever made. While we were in love with everything from the casting to the storyline and the songs, Shefali Shah recently opened up about what initially stopped her from signing the film.

She said that when she was offered the film she wasn’t sure if she wanted to play the role of Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh’s mother in the film because they were very close to her age in real life. The actress says that she was typecast into playing a mother’s role very early in life, due to which she has been playing mother roles to younger and older actors since she was 20 and she wanted avoid that.

Though the actress soon realised that the story-line was amazing and the script was really well-written which made her sign the film at the end. Do you think any other actress could do justice to the role Shefali Shah played in the film?