Did you recognise Lara Dutta in the trailer of BellBottom?

Yesterday, BellBottom trailer dropped in starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutt, Huma Qureshi, and others in pivotal roles. And since then, the movie title is making big headlines. But did you find Lara Dutta in the trailer? Well, if you are like me and couldn't recognise her, then let me tell you she is playing Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's character. Her makeover has made her look uniquely similar to Indira Gandhi. Social media is going insane about her unrecognisable transformation. What do you think of her new look?