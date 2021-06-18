Did you know about these starkids who are successful entrepreneurs?

It is tough to make it big in Bollywood. Starkids generally get a break easily but some of them fail to impress the audiences. There are some who are making money, but off-camera.

Tusshar Kapoor - Brother of Ekta Kapoor and son of Jeetendra, Tusshar has failed to make a mark in films (except for the Golmaal franchise). He has now turned producer and his maiden production was Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii'.

Krishna Shroff - Jackie Shroff's daughter is also a fitness enthusiast just like her brother, Tiger Shroff. Krishna, who often posts her workout videos on social media, is the founder of MMA Matrix Fitness Centre and the Matrix Fight Night, which is a sporting league.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni - Unlike her brother Ranbir Kapoor, the eldest daughter of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor has stayed away from Bollywood. She runs her jewelry line 'R jewelry.' Her net worth is around $3 million.

Saba Ali Khan - Unlike her siblings and her mother, Saba decided to take a risky route. She is a jewelry designer and a tarot card reader and was appointed as the chief trustee of the Royal Trust (Auqf-e-Shahi) in Bhopal.