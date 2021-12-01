Vishal Furia directed, 'CHHORRI" is a powerful movie which justifies it's genre, 'Horror'. Nushrat Bharucha delivers finest and her carrier best performance. Veteran actress Mita Vashisht and Saurabh Goyal has also delivered outstanding performance.





Screenplay of the movie was excellent, direction of the movie was brilliant. Movie disseminate a social message which leaves a powerful impact.





According to me, the film deserves 4.5 star rating due to it's subject- a social message of female infenticide which has been dealt with required intensity and leaves a powerful impact.





How much will you stars will you rate this movie out of 5?