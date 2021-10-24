Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid break up after 6 years: sources claim it happened because of Yolanda Hadid argument with Zayn Malik!

There have been rumours that singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid have broken up after six years. The former One Direction singer was reportedly alleged for hitting Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid!

The singer called it a false accusation and said that he had an argument with one of Gigi's family member who came into his house when the model was not at home with him.





Both of them did not reveal much and says that it's their personal matter and they would like to have some privacy and think that it's also better for their baby Khai as well!

The sources confirm that the news is true and they have broken up because of Zayn's argument with Yolanda!





What do you think will they be able to handle parenting their baby Khai together after being in a relationship for 6 years or would they do it in a civilized way?