Diet is important only for acne-prone skin #BeautyTruthBomb

It is a Myth! A healthy balanced diet is fundamental for healthy skin. Dietary improvements go a long way in fighting anti-aging and other skin conditions. Skincare and diet are not mutually exclusive but mutually inclusive. Always cleanse your face two times a day so that all the environmental stressors – allergens, irritants, dirt, dust, and microbes are removed properly.

Glowing skin comes from within. Using products on your skin only can help to tackle the surface level problems but eating a well-balanced diet. To prevent skin issues, consume food that gives good nutrition and also avoid eating unhealthy food such as fried, oily, and processed food. Food that are rich in nutrition helps in improving the production of new cells and also strengthens the skin. Also, to keep yourself hydrated and healthy always drink a lot of water.