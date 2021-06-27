Difference between Contouring and Bronzing

Face contouring : Contouring is to help make shadows on your face. Those shadows can be used to take the appearance of a slimmer face, more prominent cheekbones, a stronger jawline, a smaller nose, fuller lips. Essentially, contouring can help transform the structural appearance of your face in a matter of minutes. Available in matte finish cool, grey and taupe tones are used.

Face bronzing: Bronzing is meant to warm up your complexion and give it a sun kissed look. The cheekbones, temples, bridge of the nose are prime bronzing spots. Adds warmth to your face, generally where sun would naturally hit. Available in matte as well as shimmer finish. Warm tones are used for bronzing.