Difference between serum vs toner

The main difference between toner and serum is that toners cleanse the skin and restores the skin’s pH balance while serums provide a high concentration of active ingredients to your skin.

Toner is a liquid skincare product for cleansing the skin and restoring the skin’s pH balance. It’s usually applied on the face after cleansing. Toners also can to moisturize, refresh and protect the skin.

A serum is a skincare product having a highly concentrated formula with active ingredients designed to penetrate your skin. You have to apply serum to your skin after cleansing, but before moisturizing. Serums are made up of tiny molecules that can go deep into your skin and deliver active ingredients

Toners are applied by using a cotton pad and sweeping it across your skin while serum should be gently massaged into the skin.Serums have a thicker consistency than toners..