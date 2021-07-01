Different types of lipstick applicators

Which applicator are you? RESERVOIR TIP APPLICATOR - It picks right amount of product for that smooth one swipe application. It means you have to pick two times the product one for upper lip amd other for lower lip. L'oreal Paris Rouge Signature Liquid Lipstick LONG/SHORT DOE FOOT APPLICATOR - It is a normal applicator with a cut shape which is very common in liquid lipsticks . You need to dip it again and again to get opaque application of lipstick else one dip gives just a sheer application . It has the same slanted angle which fits nicely with your lips natural contours. This can be tricky for those with shaky hands so it might be best to use a liner first. Lakme Absolute Matte Melt Liquid Lip Color FLAT DOE FOOT APPLICATOR - It is most common in liquid lipstick which comes in small tubes . Its flat and gives precise application of lipstick. No messy application as it picks small amount of product. Sugar Smudge Me Not Liquid lipstick RESERVOIR TIP WITH HOLE HOLE APPLICATOR - This has a divot in middle .This applicator picks much amount of product to give opaque application in one swipe. The hole holds the excess product and delivers to the upper and lower lips uniformly. Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink CURVED 8 APPLICATOR - This applicator is curved in middle and only the top part picks the product. Again you have to dip more times the wand to get that opaque application. Essence Color Boost Mad About Mad Liquid Lipstick LIP LINER APPLICATOR - Commonly used as a lip topper but lips can be easily lined with this sleek single line wand. Rimmel London Lip Art Graphic Have you seen any other types of applicators ? Please let me know