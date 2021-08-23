Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots and the idea of film tourism

The influence and reach of cinema, especially in a country like India, is amazing. From star-obsessed fans marrying their star's pictures to temples getting built for Rajinikanth, people in this country just love films and film stars. Another aspect of this is that sometimes certain films attract tourists also, who rush to visit the places shown in the film. This phenomenon is called film tourism which has the potential to raise revenues also. Here are some examples of this.





Dil Chahta Hai - This Farhan Akhtar directorial film, starring Aamir Khan, proved to be a turning point for Bollywood. It impacted a lot of people as well as the tourism of Goa. A sudden spike in tourists was observed right after DCH was released in the theatre. People were especially interested in visiting the Chapora Fort.





3 Idiots - The Pangong Lake in Ladakh was a key place in Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots.' Post its release and success, the number of people visiting the lake has doubled. There are also the famous 3 Idiots bum chairs in that location.





Rang De Basanti - Another Aamir Khan film in this list that made a place famous. The Doraha Fort, aka RBD Fort in Ludhiana, got instant fame after it was featured in the film.





Apart from these, several films like Kashmir Ki Kali, Haider, and Fitoor had also increased people's interest in visiting Kashmir.