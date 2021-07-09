Dil Chahta Hai to Omkara, is Saif Ali Khan at his best in comedic or negative roles?

If we consider Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, it's obviously Aamir who has acted in movies that have aged well. But besides the top Khans, I think it's actually Saif who has experimented the most. Aamir might have gone for smarter and more mature scripts, but Saif has taken a much more unconventional route.





One might remember Saif for his brilliant comic timing. Raveena Tandon had said once that Saif has the best comic timing after Govinda, and that's a massive compliment. Whether it was his character in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, or Dil Chahta Hai, his characterisation was great. But it's his negative roles that have stunned the audience into viewing him as a serious actor. As Langda Tyagi in Omkara, it was Saif who overshadowed Ajay Devgn. In Tanhaji, he was the most memorable.





Do you think he shines more in comedy roles or negative ones?