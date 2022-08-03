Diljit Dosanjh cut his hair for the upcoming Netflix film Jogi?

One of the biggest stars in Punjabi film nowadays is Diljit Dosanjh. After appearing in movies like Udta Punjab (2016), Phillauri (2017), Good Newz (2019), etc., he has established himself in Bollywood as well. Now, the actor will appear in Jogi. It is scheduled to debut on Netflix on September 16 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who also helmed Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).





A star-studded event named "Netflix Films Day" was conducted by Netflix today, during which they revealed and discussed their upcoming movies in front of the stars and director. Ali Abbas Zafar, Hemanshu Mehra, and Amyra Dastur gave the media a special presentation of the Jogi trailer in this location.





Diljit Dosanjh will be shown sans a turban for the majority of the movie, according to the trailer. The 1984 anti-Sikh riots are the inspiration for Jogi. In order to conceal his Sikh heritage, Diljit's character is shown taking off his turban and chopping off his hair with regret.





This is probably the first time that Diljit Dosanjh will be seen without his turban in a film



