Diljit Dosanjh has no desire for Bollywood! Does Bollywood only values South and not Punjabi Industry?

I recently heard Diljit Dosanjh saying he does not desire at all to be a huge movie star in Bollywood. He frankly does not give a damn about getting work here. This is surprising to me because I do see him getting good movies and appreciation. Then why does he not have any interest? He says he loves music more but now that he has entered in acting I think he should have focus on it as well. Another thing is that maybe Bollywood didn't seem welcoming enough to him. Does it only value south industry and not others industry people like him who also have talent and do well? This needs our attention. What do you think?