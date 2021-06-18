Director Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Is Not Fascinated By Bollywood And Its Glamour!

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has chosen a career path away from Bollywood and wants to focus on growing her social media following without the help of her parent’s fame. The 20 year old social media influencer is based in California and currently has over 220K followers on her Instagram handle and 58K subscribers on her YouTube channel. She posts daily vlogs with her friends and family and some sit down videos where she talks about her life in her YouTube channel and her audience relate with her content.

In one of her videos, Aaliyah has revealed her desire to stay away from Bollywood. She said, “I am not fascinated by it. That’s not what I wanna do. I wanna stay away from it!”. Few months ago, the influencer was put under extreme scrutiny as she was constantly being trolled for posting lingerie photos. She received death threats and rape threats and trolls questioned her upbringing. She revealed that she was constantly crying because of the negativity and it affected her mental health drastically. This could be another reason behind her not joining Bollywood as every step of star kids who enter Bollywood are judged and trolled and one has to have thick skin to deal with hate.

Anurag Kashyap was also asked in an interview if he would ever launch his daughter and his answer has won many hearts. He said that his expertise is writing real street stories and his daughter is an urban kid and will not be able to fit the role. He also said that she does not want to join Bollywood but if she ever changes her mind she had to go for auditions and win her role.

Not just Aaliyah but also Alanna Pandey, cousin of Ananya Pandey has become an internet celebrity and wants to stay away from Bollywood.

Have you seen Aaliyah Kashyap’s content on YouTube? Do you think it is a good idea for her to gain fame herself instead of taking the easy route of entering Bollywood? Is the hate and negativity the reason behind star-kids not wanting to enter Bollywood?