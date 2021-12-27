Director Kabir Khan reveals why Ranveer Singh's film's script took nearly a year and a half to complete.

While talking to the players, Kabir Khan claimed that he learned a lot about the 1983 World Cup. He was having trouble fitting everything into a single video, so he selected 25 stories from the 100 that he had heard. The film is told not only from the perspective of the cricketers but also from that of the spectators and commentators. That's why the filmmaker spent so long to complete the film's script.

One such story Kabir Khan narrated to Mumbai Mirror. “Srikkanth, along with six other players, was all set to fly out as soon as the group stage ended, confident that India would be knocked out of World Cup soon. All 7 had their tickets booked from Mumbai to New York via London,” informed Kabir adding that Srikkanth’s himself said that, “We will play the World Cup on the way to a holiday in the US.”



