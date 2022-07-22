Director Karan Malhotra of Shamshera speaks up about the film's failure: couldn't stand the vitriol and fury

On July 22, the movie Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor, was released in theatres. Despite all the advertising, excitement, and hype, the movie received negative reviews from critics and viewers. Additionally, it had a poor box office performance. Only Rs 31.75 crore were made over the first weekend of Shamshera. The movie has received a lot of criticism, but Karan Malhotra, the filmmaker, hasn't responded to any of it. In a lengthy message that he has since written, he claims that he "could not manage the anger and rage" that his film had to deal with. He also expressed regret for "abandoning" the movie.

Karan captioned his post, "Shamshera is mine" and wrote, "My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where is all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it."

He further wrote, "But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine, Will face everything together, the good, the bad and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #ShamsheraIsMine #Shamshera."