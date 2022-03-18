Director Steven Spielberg's statement on 'Squid Game' actors receives backlash - How many times will Hollywood defend itself for making ignorant comments?

Steven Spielberg who has given us many legendary movies from 'Schindler's List' to 'West Side Story' recently spoke at the PGA Awards panel where he made some statements about 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae and others, which made quite a few raise their eyebrows in disbelief. The director spoke on how Netflix has given a platform to "lesser-known actors" to lead various productions. "A long time ago, it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies. Today, it's interesting, unknown people can star entire miniseries, can be in movies", the director commented.





This statement left many enraged since the lead actor of the popular series Lee Jung-jae is one of the popular actors of Asia who has delivered many hits and calling him 'unknown' is quite disrespectful. Although many came in the director's support, the question is how long will Hollywood have to defend itself for making such ignorant and quite insensitive comments? This is not the first instance, on various occasions, Asian artists have been a victim of offensive and weird questions and comments.





Don't you think it's high time Hollywood come out of this bubble they are living in?