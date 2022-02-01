Disaster awaits or neutralized? Kangana announced being host of Ekta's show, then deleted the post

Our very own Bollywood/rant queen Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and announced that she is hosting her first ever show for "Boss Lady" Ekta Kapoor, but after several minutes deleted the post and the stories as well. On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor has also announced a reality show but no details.

What do you think? Have we put off the disaster or not?

P.S. I'm not a fan of Kangana Ranaut and these two are only going to create a mess.