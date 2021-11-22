Discuss: Akshay Kumar(54) trolled for romancing a much younger co-star Sara Ali Khan(26) in Atrangi Re

Atrangi Re trailer is out and has been trending since yesterday. While fans are happy to witness a fresh pair in Akshay Kumar- Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush on screen, a section of fans is upset over the age difference between them.

Akshay Kumar for instance is at the forefront of several social media trolls for romancing a much younger actor in Sara Ali Khan at 26. Even Salman Khan in Radhe faced similar trolls starring opposite Disha. And even though filmmaker Anand L Rai has come forward and tried to justify the pairing, fans are still not convinced as the trailer seem to show a romantic relationship between Akshay and Sara.

Would like to know your stand on it...