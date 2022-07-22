Discuss: Is Bollywood a soft target for the media?

The entertainment sector has a significant impact on the media, and Bollywood has a similar impact on the media.





But I have found that Bollywood is a media target that is easy to hit.





Another day, another Twitter trend asking Indians things like

#BoycottBollywood

Time has come for North Indians to switch over to South Indian Cinema.

These Bollywood druggies copy Hollywood and South films so it's better to directly watch rather than viewing their remakes.

Also South movies respect our culture, religion and never make fun of Gods.





It's nothing new, really. Since Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, Bollywood has, in fact, developed a reputation as a soft target for the media and the general people. Does that make sense? someone taking pleasure in another person's suffering?





The film business is pointed at whenever the world needs a target. Additionally, none of us are really outspoken when it comes to defending ourselves or responding to them. It seems evident to me that there is a tendency to elicit a reaction in the society we live in today.