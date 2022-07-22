Discuss: Is Bollywood a soft target for the media?
The entertainment sector has a significant impact on the media, and Bollywood has a similar impact on the media.
But I have found that Bollywood is a media target that is easy to hit.
Another day, another Twitter trend asking Indians things like
- #BoycottBollywood
- Time has come for North Indians to switch over to South Indian Cinema.
- These Bollywood druggies copy Hollywood and South films so it's better to directly watch rather than viewing their remakes.
- Also South movies respect our culture, religion and never make fun of Gods.
It's nothing new, really. Since Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, Bollywood has, in fact, developed a reputation as a soft target for the media and the general people. Does that make sense? someone taking pleasure in another person's suffering?
The film business is pointed at whenever the world needs a target. Additionally, none of us are really outspoken when it comes to defending ourselves or responding to them. It seems evident to me that there is a tendency to elicit a reaction in the society we live in today.