DISCUSS: Should Rhea Chakraborty support Shilpa Shetty by speaking up against media trial?

Shilpa Shetty has evidently been struggling with all the hate and fake news on social media. She recently gave her first statement post Raj Kundra's arrest in pornography case and said, "We don’t deserve a media trial”. Some Bollywood celebrities have come in support of Shilpa Shetty while some refrain from commenting on the situation. This is not the first time when media has successfully dragged the name of an innocent Bollywood actress. Rhea Chakraborty was also a victim of media trial last year in the SSR case.

Rhea Chakraborty had no-one beside her to support he when she was going through everything just like Shilpa Shetty stands alone today. Obviously, Rhea Chakraborty doesn't have to comment on the media trial that Shilpa Shetty is currently facing but she would set a great example by speaking up about it. What do you think?

Should Rhea Chakraborty come in support of Shilpa Shetty or should she keep quiet because it will cause more damage to her image?