Discuss: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's relationship, real or fake?

You'll almost notice this happening with most of Karan Johar movies. rumors of the leading pair dating eac other. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's relationship rumors started happening soon after Shershaah was announced though I don't think a movie like that would need any external publicity but the timing of their rumored bonding makes we wonder if what we read every other day on most media portals is actually true or just planted!?

Now Shershaah's director Vishnuvardhan has given his point of view on the same, "For me, it didn't matter – just because they're in a real-life something or whatever is happening, it's their personal life, it's not going to help me for the film. What really worked for me, if you see the trailer carefully, it's the way Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked, their pairing is actually fresh – that's what actually worked because they're very close to the characters."

What's your take on Sid and Kiara's rumored relationship? Do you think it would have any impact on the outcome of this movie 'Shershaah' at the box office?