DISCUSS: What Triggered Raid At Sonu Sood's Residence Despite Following All The Rules?

Recently the IT department raided Sonu Sood house claiming there were proofs that the actor had committed fraud and evaded over Rs 20 crores in taxes, violated FCRA norms and more. But seems like we are finally getting a much clearer picture now as to what actually transpired.

In his latest statement, Sonu Sood talked about his foundation claiming he still had seven months to utilize funds (18 crores) as per the rules. Therefore, he had not violated any rules. He further clarified that he had plans for the long term or "It would not have taken even 18 minutes to use 18 crores," if he had any other intentions in mind.

The actor also added that he will not let people’s money getting wasted. “Any foundation that receives funds has a time limit of one year to use the funds. If the funds don’t get utilised, you can extend it to another year. I started collecting funds only in the last four-five months. As per rules, I have over seven months more to use these funds."

Clearly no rules were broken there, but still a raid was conducted at Sonu Sood's residence. Did it had any political ambitions behind it or was it a mistake?

