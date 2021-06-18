Disguise Cosmetics Velvet Glow Multistick.

These multipurpose glow sticks that can be used as an eyeshadow, highlighter, eyeliner and lip topper are just what you need in your makeup bag. What’s more? It is a 100% vegan and cruelty free product. Highly pigmented yet blendable, glides on smoothly and sets to a comfortable, wearable finish. 100% waterproof, it does not budge and stays put throughput the day giving impeccable shine. This glowstick is available in a variety of shades that can be worn alone or together for the desired effect. Love all the shades as they are trendy, eye-catching and versatile.

Use them at full pigment intensity in a single stroke or effortlessly blend them out for a dewy look. These multi-use crayons are all set to be your new best friend. Priced at Rs 600 these are pocket friendly too!