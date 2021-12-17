Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna to star opposite Siddharth Malhotra!

Today is a lucky day for all the Siddharth Malhotra fans as they finally know who is gonna star opposite him in his upcoming film Yodha!

Siddharth Malhotra announces on his Instagram handle by posting two poster. Disha Patani as the fierce Yodha and Raashi Khanna as the stellar Yodha!

It was not just Siddharth who posted but even the producer of the film Karan Johar posted it on his account by revealing the new poster!

How exciting it is we finally know who all are in the film and there might be a threesome or a love triangle again in a Karan Johar movie?

I just cant wait to see the trailer! The Yodha movie will release on 11th November, 2022!