Is Disha Patani overrated?

Disha Patani can't act- She is not really much of a performer, all she does is smile and look all pretty, then again she doesn't have much to her credit atm, and no one signs her for any films. Even in M.S Dhoni, she did not have much to do other than the typical heroine. She is average looking (Kriti Kharbanda is more Beautiful than her), plus she is 0 in acting.





She got into Bollywood only because she rose to fame because of all the talk revolving around her and Tiger Shroff. She absolutely cannot act (Watch Kung Fu Yoga, her acting is cringe-worthy).