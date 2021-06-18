Is Disney+ Hotstar Premium Membership even worth it? What are your thoughts?

Well, to start off, if you are a true movie buff you would like to get a subscription to all the apps but then again we all know the piracy routes don't we? So, it's totally up to you.





Disney+ Hotstar premium has all the Marvel movies and series that are coming up now. So, if you are a Marvel fanatic then it's worth a shot. Also, there are many good Bollywood and Hollywood movies/shows to watch out for. Yes, the price amount may seem a little high enough but if you get a whole year's membership instead of a monthly subscription then it might be a better deal for you.





What do you think?