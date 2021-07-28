Disney+ Hotstar is rolling with movies and shows back to back: Har Watch Top Notch, do you think?

Disney+ Hotstar released a video giving a glimpse of its upcoming movies and shows and cricket matches that its audience can stream. Movies like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Bhoot Police, The Empire, Escaype Live, Fear 1.0, Human, and others. Reality shows like Dance Plus will first start on Disney+ Hotstar, and then it will be taken to the television channel. Comeback series with new seasons like Aarya 2, Special Ops 1.5, City of Dreams 2, and others will be streaming. Disney+ Hotstar is roaring with some new names and some old names and with big stars. Are you all ready for this?