From Dissing Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra; Outrageous and Mean statements of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her bold statements and always being unapologetically herself but sometimes she crosses the line and comes off as pure evil. These are just some of the many times when the actress shocked the nation with her mean statements about other Bollywood celebrities.





1.Salman Khan-In an interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she is not a fan of Salman Khan. She did not stop there and even went on to say that Salman is a very bad actor and he hams all the time. The two have worked together various time and we can only imagine how awkward things would have been on the sets of their movies.





2.Ameesha Patel-We all know that Kareena Kapoor rejected the super hit movie ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ which later went to Ameesha Patel. The Jab We Met actress completely disregarded Ameesha’s hard work by saying that Hrithik was the star of the movie and Ameesha just did not look beautiful.





3.Priyanka Chopra-Everyone knows about the rivalry between Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor. In Koffee with Karan, Kareena Kapoor threw shade at Priyanka Chopra and her accent.





These unnecessary comments are what gets Kareena Kapoor in trouble! Do you think Kareena Kapoor goes over the top with her comments and is just a rude person or do you like that she is so bold?