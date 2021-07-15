Ditch primer & strobe cream for this glow serum from pure by priyanka

For the longest time this particular product from purebypriyanka intrigued me.

After trying for couple of weeks I safely say it did deserve the appreciation.

Today we are taking about "The glow Serum"

A breathtaking amalgamation of ayurvedic ingredients backed by science based formulations, from kumkumadi oil, 24 carat gold bhasam, saffron oil along with sodium hyaluronate and others

The texture is absolute charm to work with, glides in skin and gives a velvety touch.

You need a very few drops to see it work.

Gently massage as it's on thicker side and you will instantly see radiant and hydrated skin.

One can also use it as primer for makeup it work like a charm and blurs out pores. Feels like silk

One of the luxurious product from purebypriyanka. It specifically targeted dull, damaged and pigmented skin, over a period of usage one can definitely see difference.

Have your tried this brand.