DIY Lip Scrub For Your Go-To In Monsoon

Dehydrated and chapped lips are very common during the monsoon season. To get away from the dryness, irritating patches, and flakes you have to exfoliate your lips.

Exfoliating your lips is very important to shed dead skin cells. This messes up the texture of your lips and also makes them dry and chapped. So, it is very important to use lip balms daily to hydrate and nourish your lips. This is the reason you must use a lip scrub 2 times a week to improve the overall appearance of the lips and also to get rid of the dead skin cells.

Here is a DIY lip scrub that you can easily make at home:

½ tablespoon of petroleum jelly

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon olive oil

Start by mixing brown sugar and olive oil. Then add half a tablespoon of petroleum jelly. Mix them very well together. You can store this mixture for a week. So always store it in a small container and use it whenever your lips feel flaky and dry.

Take a little amount of this scrub. Then gently rub on chapped and dry lips. Continue to rub until you feel on your lips that sugar is dissolving. Once it is done, wipe off the remaining scrub from your lips and then wash it off with lukewarm water. Exfoliate your lips 2 times a week to get the soft and smooth lips of your dreams.