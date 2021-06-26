DIY Make 2 Ingredient Cream Blush At Home

While going to a party, girls don’t step out of home without applying blush. Not only, is cream blush easy to blend in your skin but also gives a natural glow to your skin. Here is quick 2 ingredient cream blush that you can easily make at home.

How To: Add a tablespoon of Vaseline Original Pure Skin Jelly in a microwave-safe container. Then keep the container until the Vaseline melts. Next, scrape a little matte powder eye shadow in any colour of your choice and add this melted Vaseline into it. Mix both the ingredients together until they are well blended. If you think you need a little more pigment so you can add a little eye shadow and again mix. Transfer the mixture to a flat makeup pan and allow to rest it in a dry and cool place overnight.

And your blush is now ready? Simple, wasn’t it?