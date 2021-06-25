DIY Quick Fix to Your Broken Makeup Palettes

If your makeup palette has been broken so here’s a quick fix that you can try at home. When you open the palette which is broken segregate the powders carefully. Then take a clean spatula and press on the broken pieces carefully and crush them. Even it out. You should have loose powder of the pigments separated and evened out in their respected plates.

Take isopropyl alcohol or hand sanitizer. Then just add a few drops of it to the crushed powder and mix it well together. You will notice that powder is well combined with alcohol or sanitizer. Then spread it in a particular palette. Just is cover it with cling wrap and let it dry overnight.

Your compact powder, blush, highlighter palette is broken then here’s a quick trick which you can try and now your makeup palette is fixed. It is as good as new.