DIY Rose Serum for Sensitive Skin!

Natural serums have seen a lot of hype, and I get questions about homemade facial serum recipes often.

It was about time that I started sharing my best recipes for a DIY face serum, and I’m excited to start with this rose serum for sensitive skin.





Rose serum benefits





Here’s a quick overview of the benefits of this rose serum. I talk in more detail about this simple face serum recipe’s benefits in the FAQ section below.

My sensitive skin serum can help to: soothe irritated skin and avoid irritations in the future reduce redness repair a compromised lipid layer improves skin elasticity keep the skin supple, soft, and moisturized.





A serum for sensitive skin





Who is a good candidate for this DIY face serum? I formulated this serum for sensitive skin. The serum is also suitable for mature and dry skin. Skin sensitivities are often caused by a compromised skin barrier.

The skin barrier is the outmost layer of the skin. It consists of tough skin cells that shield the body from environmental influences and prevent water evaporation from the tissue. The skin barrier can be damaged by aggressive cleaning and over-exfoliation, high heat or humidity, allergens, too much sun exposure, and other factors. Symptoms include dry, scaly skin, itchiness, redness, or inflamed areas.









How do you make a rose serum for your face?





Once you’ve got the ingredients and this easy natural skincare recipe, you’re all set to make a simple and soothing rosehip oil serum in less than 5 minutes.

Add all ingredients into a small beaker or mixing bowl.

Stir until the ingredients are well blended.

At first, the mixture may seem streaky.

Simply stir until everything looks uniform.

Pour the mixture into a dropper bottle.

Alternatively, add all materials directly into a dropper bottle. Put on the cap and shake to combine.